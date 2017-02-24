Day of Caring events planned

BEAVERCREEK — The 27th Annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch will take place Sunday, Feb. 26. This event will join with over 40 other locations as we dedicate ourselves to helping the needy in our local communities.

Events will be hosted at Queen of Apostles Community Church 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4400 Shakertown Road, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drayer Physical Therapy located at 2587 Commons Blvd. and the Beavercreek Fire Department Station 61, 8-11 a.m. at 2195 Dayton Xenia Road.

The tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for seniors or children under 12. A generous portion of Bob Evans pancakes and sausage along with juice and coffee will be provided. One hundred percent of all ticket sales go to help the homeless and hungry. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Much like Thanksgiving where officials set aside one day to give thanks, the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch has become a tradition in the Miami Valley area. The last Sunday in February is reserved to show that we care about the homeless and hungry, 100 percent of all the ticket sales go to help the homeless and hungry in our local communities.

In the past 26 years the Day of Caring has raised $750,000. The three main goals of the Day of Caring is raise awareness to the needs of the homeless and hungry, increase volunteerism, and raise funds for the service providers in our local community.

Those attending the pancake brunch are asked to bring a personal hygiene item such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste or tooth brushes. These items will be used by the Day of Caring Simply Essential Pantry that supplies personal hygiene items for over 70 pantries across 13 counties in Ohio.

Please join us for the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch as we enjoy good food, with good friends for a great cause. The Day of Caring is a 501c3 organization and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Story courtesy of Beavercreek Township.

